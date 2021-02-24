Market trades with decent gains

The domestic equity benchmark was trading with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade. The index continued to hold above the 50,000 mark. Trading has been halted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) due to technical glitches.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 270.34 points or 0.54% to 50,021.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.70%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1705 shares rose and 1143 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

NSE Update:

Trading has been halted on NSE due to technical glitches. In a tweet, NSE India on Wednesday notified: "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system."

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," it added.

Meanwhile, BSE announced that all its segments will operate as usual on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.163% as compared to its previous close of 6.172%.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 72.3625, compared with its previous closing of 72.46.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 46,769.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, lost 0.15% to 90.04.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2021 settlement lost 7 cents to $66.34 a barrel. The contract gained 0.2% or 13 cents to settle at $65.37 a barrel in the previous session.

Buzzing Index:

The S&P BSE Utilities index shed 0.40% to 2,061.64.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power (down 3.98%), GAIL (India) (down 1.29%), Reliance Infrastructure (down 1.25%), NTPC (down 0.72%), Torrent Power (down 0.62%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dilip Buildcon rose 3.43% to Rs 651.75 after the company said it was declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for two tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on hybrid annuity basis (HAM) in Karnataka.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 0.19% to Rs 638.60. the company's board has approved the issuance of up to 12,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 120 crore on a private placement basis.

Goa Carbon rose 2.45% to Rs 335. The company said its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh has been temporarily shut for maintenance work from 24 February 2021.

