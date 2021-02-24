Stocks may open on a firm note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 81 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday as investors turned cautious, despite remarks overnight from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that attempted to ease some worries around higher interest rates and inflation.

Wall Street reversed course late Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow whipsawing to positive territory by the closing bell in a tug-of-war between stocks that thrived amid lockdowns and those that stand to benefit most from a reopening economy.

Powell said in his testimony to U.S. Congress that the American economy is a long way from its employment and inflation goals and that it will likely take time for substantial further progress to be achieved. He added that inflation is still soft and that the Fed is committed to current policy.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the BSE Sensex ended almost flat, while the 50-unit Nifty ended with minor gains after a volatile session on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 7.09 points or 0.01% to 49,751.41. The Nifty 50 index added 32.10 points or 0.22% to 14,707.80.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,569.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 216.67 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 February, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)