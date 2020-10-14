NTPC Ltd Slides 2.9%, S&P BSE Utilities index Shed 1.57%

NTPC Ltd has lost 11.66% over last one month compared to 8.96% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.36% rise in the SENSEX

NTPC Ltd fell 2.9% today to trade at Rs 80.3. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.57% to quote at 1410.44. The index is down 8.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd decreased 2.12% and GAIL (India) Ltd lost 1.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 21.06 % over last one year compared to the 5.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NTPC Ltd has lost 11.66% over last one month compared to 8.96% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.36% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 125 on 16 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 74 on 23 Mar 2020.

