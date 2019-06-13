Benchmark indices end almost flat

Key benchmark indices ended almost flat after a roller-coaster trading session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 15.45 points or 0.04% to 39,741.36, as per the provisional closing data. The index rose 7.85 points or 0.07% to 11,914.05, as per the provisional closing data.

The Nifty regained 11,900 level after opening below that mark. Stocks initially witnessed selling pressure amid negative global cues. After hitting a fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade, benchmarks staged a smart recovery in mid-afternoon trade. Positive trade in European market and recovery in most Asian indices improved investors sentiment.

The broader market ended lower with the advance-decline ratio leaning in favour of the sellers. On BSE, 926 shares rose and 1606 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged. The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.33%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.50%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

Yes slumped 13.44%. With reference to news item captioned "Another exit at Yes over Rana Kapoor's re-entry bid", Yes denied the contents of said media report. The bank said it was not aware of the source and the news item was factually incorrect.

IT major was down 0.68% at Rs 2243.20 after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 2,285.05 in morning trade today.

was down 0.59% after global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 82,374 units, lower by 23% in May 2019 over May 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

slumped 16.67% after The of (NSE) said on Wednesday that shares of will be removed from daily trading of futures and options effective 28 June 2019, citing the air carrier's failure to respond to queries about persisting rumours in the market. The stock has now hit an all-time low at Rs 84.80.

rose 1.17% after the company announced that it had been able to raise $1 billion from the international markets. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

fell 1.16% while fell 0.25%. and signed an agreement to form a strategic partnership to explore co-lending. With this partnership, both and will jointly offer loans and expertise for the growing needs of MSME and self-employed as well as The announcement was made today during market hours.

On the economic front, the all- general Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.05% in May 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.99% in April 2019.

India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) accelerated to a six-month high of 3.4% in April 2019, from 0.4% growth recorded in the previous month. Also, the industrial production growth for March 2019 has been revised upwards to 0.4% from (-) 0.1% as reported provisionally.

rebounded Thursday amid reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of near the Iranian coastline. In the commodities market, brent crude for August 2019 settlement jumped $2.02 at $61.99 a barrel. The contract tumbled $2.32 or 3.72% to settle at $59.97 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Overseas, European stocks were trading higher Thursday, amid a surge in telecom stocks on Germany's completion of its 5G mobile spectrum auction.

Asian market ended on a mixed note after most indices bounced back in late trade. China's Shanghai Composite recovered from early losses to end with 0.05% gains on Thursday on hopes will roll out further measures to boost the economy amid ongoing trade tussle with the US.

US stocks declined on Wednesday as market focus remained largely on global trade developments after said that he was holding up a trade deal with and had no interest in moving ahead unless agreed.

