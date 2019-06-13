JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Benchmark indices end almost flat
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.15%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index ended up 1.15% at 2134 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eros International Media Ltd fell 4.96%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 2.84% and Inox Leisure Ltd jumped 2.73%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 34.00% over last one year compared to the 9.74% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.04% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.07% to close at 11914.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.04% to close at 39741.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU