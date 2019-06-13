Barometers sharply recoup losses

Key benchmarks sharply pared losses in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 32.80 points or 0.08% at 39,724.01. The index was down 7.90 points or 0.07% at 11,898.30.

Indices opened lower and slipped further as the session progressed. After hitting a fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade, benchmarks staged a smart recovery in mid-afternoon trade. Positive opening in European market improved investors sentiment. Chinese stocks recovered from early losses to end steady on Thursday on hopes will roll out further measures to boost the economy amid ongoing trade tussle with the US.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.38%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.48%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 815 shares advanced and 1581 shares declined. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

Most realty stocks witnessed selling. (down 6.11%), Unitech (down 3.39%), (down 2.44%), Anant Raj (down 2.14%), Sobha (down 0.75%), (down 0.65%), (down 0.46%), (down 0.31%), (down 0.2%) and (down 0.08%), declined.

While, (up 0.05%), DLF (up 0.27%), (HDIL) (up 0.52%), (up 2.51%) and Estate (up 4.57%), advanced.

Capital Goods stocks were mixed. (down 3.57%), (down 2.98%), (down 2.76%), (down 2.6%), (down 2.24%), (down 1.93%), (down 1.07%), (down 1.05%), BEML (down 0.9%) and (down 0.33%), declined. While, (up 0.21%), (up 0.22%), (up 0.29%), (up 0.61%), (up 0.79%), (up 0.81%), (up 2.12%) and (up 2.24%), all increased.

Engineering and construction major L&T was up 0.71%.

Atul was down 0.59% at Rs 4,100 after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 4,160 in intraday today.

Sobha was down 0.76% at Rs 575.90 after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 585 in intraday today.

was up 0.25% at Rs 1,288.70 after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 1292.75 in intraday today.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.018% at 14:31 IST, compared with 7.012% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.485, compared with its close of 69.3475 during the previous trading session.

rebounded Thursday amid reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of near the Iranian coastline. In the commodities market, brent crude for August 2019 settlement was up $1.76 at $61.73 a barrel. The contract decreased by $2.32 or 3.72% to settle at $59.97 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Overseas, European stocks were trading higher Thursday, amid a surge in telecom stocks on Germany's completion of its 5G mobile spectrum auction.

Asian market ended on a mixed note after most indices bounced back in late trade. China's Shanghai Composite ended up 0.05% on hopes will announce measures to boost the economy.

US stocks declined on Wednesday as market focus remained largely on global trade developments after said that he was holding up a trade deal with and had no interest in moving ahead unless agreed.

