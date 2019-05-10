Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.55%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.55% at 3022.5 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oriental Bank of Commerce gained 3.80%, Canara Bank jumped 3.33% and Syndicate Bank rose 3.27%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 7.00% over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.53% and Nifty IT index is down 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.20% to close at 11278.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.26% to close at 37462.99 today.
