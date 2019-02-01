Defence stocks in demand

Shares of six defence equipment rose by 0.19% to 2.33% at 12:08 IST on BSE after the government allocated Rs 3 lakh crore for defence budget.

(up 2.33%), BEML (up 1.78%), Reliance Naval and Engineering (up 1.01%), (up 0.96%), (up 0.5%) and Explosives (up 0.19%), edged higher.

The was up 128.40 points, or 0.35% at 36,385.09.

Additional funds will be provided if needed for border security, said in the interim budget 2019-20.

