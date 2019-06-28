Market trading with small gains in early trade

Key indices were trading with small gains in early trade. At 9:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 14.79 points or 0.04% at 39,601.20. The Nifty 50 index was up 3.90 points or 0.03% at 11,845.45.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.06%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.03%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 629 shares rose and 546 shares fell. A total of 47 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower on Friday as investors watched for developments from the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

In US, the S&P 500 halted a four-day slump but the Dow marked its longest skid since March as investors awaited U.S.-China trade talks between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping during the G-20 meeting in Japan that begins Friday. A tariff cease-fire between Beijing and Washington would avert the next round of tariffs on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

On the economic data front, the Commerce Department issued its final revision of first quarter GDP growth and said the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate of 3.1% in the first quarter, but consumer spending and business investments grew at a slower pace than in the earlier estimates. The economy grew at a 2.2% pace in the October-December period.

Back home, Infosys rose 0.98%. Infosys McCamish, a US based subsidiary of Infosys BPM and a leading developer of solutions and services in the insurance and financial services industry today announced its partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance. As part of the partnership, Infosys McCamish will provide policy administration services for PALIG's new Global Assets Indexed Universal Life (IUL) product. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Lupin gained 1.93%. Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Mirabegron Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to market a generic version of Myrbetriq Extended Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas Pharma Global Development Inc. (Astellas). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Quess Corp rose 1.18%. Quess Corp said that the board of directors of the company has considered the proposal of the raising of funds. After deliberations, the board took a decision to defer it and the same will be considered at a later date. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Cox & Kings dropped 10% after the company announced that it has defaulted on payments on Unsecured Commercial Paper of Rs 150 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

MMTC rose 0.81%. MMTC said that the company is considering divestment of its equity in the JV company -Neelachal Ispat Nigam. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Excel Industries gained 2.81%. Excel Industries announced that the board of directors of the company has approved the acquisition of a chemical manufacturing unit of NetMatrix Crop Care located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh as a going concern by way of slump sale. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday tightened the disclosure around pledged shares. The regulator has said any promoter whose pledging exceeds 20% of the shareholding or 50% of the promoter shareholding will have to cite reasons for pledging shares. Further, the regulator has expanded the definition of pledged shares to ensure all forms of encumbrance are covered.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)