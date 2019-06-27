Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.91%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.91% at 283.45 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 5.00%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 4.20% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 4.16%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 5.00% over last one year compared to the 10.97% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.11% and Nifty IT index has slid 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.05% to close at 11841.55 while the SENSEX is down 0.01% to close at 39586.41 today.

