Marksans Pharma jumps after subsidiary receives market authorization for diarrhoea drug

Marksans Pharma advanced 6.43% to Rs 63.70 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem received market authorisation for diarrhoea drug from UK MHRA.

The market authorization is for Relochem's loperamide hard capsules. Loperamide is used to treat diarrhoea or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Marksans said it will manufacture the products at its UK MHRA approved oral dosage facility located at Goa, India.

Marksans Pharma is an Indian pharmaceutical company having a global footprint. The company's strengths lie in research, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage pharmaceutical formulations. On a consolidated basis, the company reported an 8.8% fall in net profit to Rs 46.29 crore on a 1.3% rise in net sales to Rs 361 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

