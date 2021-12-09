Volumes soar at Sequent Scientific Ltd counter

-
Sequent Scientific Ltd recorded volume of 305.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.36 lakh shares
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Burger King India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 December 2021.
Sequent Scientific Ltd recorded volume of 305.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.23% to Rs.172.25. Volumes stood at 32.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd clocked volume of 240.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.21% to Rs.93.55. Volumes stood at 41.6 lakh shares in the last session.
IIFL Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 188.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.312.65. Volumes stood at 106.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd registered volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47146 shares. The stock slipped 1.72% to Rs.824.85. Volumes stood at 81528 shares in the last session.
Burger King India Ltd notched up volume of 66.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.23% to Rs.162.05. Volumes stood at 15.67 lakh shares in the last session.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
