Marksans Pharma receives UK MHRA approval for Bells Healthcare All in One Oral Solution

Marksans Pharma announced that UK MHRA has granted Market Authorisation to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Bell Sons & Co. (Druggists) for Bells Healthcare All in One Oral Solution.

Each 20 ml dose contains Paracetamol Ph. Eur. 500.0 mg, Guaifenesin Ph.

Eur. 200.0 mg and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ph. Eur. 10.0 mg.

Therapeutic use of the product is for short term symptomatic relief of colds, chills and influenza including chesty coughs. This is the first generic approval by UK MHRA for the product.

Marksans will manufacture the products at its UK MHRA approved facility Bell Sons & Co. (Druggists) in UK.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)