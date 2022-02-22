EaseMyTrip partners with Toffe Insurance

-
To provide travel insurance solutions to its customersEaseMyTrip has partnered with Toffee Insurance, one of the fastest-growing InsurTech companies, to provide innovative and tailored travel insurance solutions to its customers. As a part of this association, Toffee Insurance will manage all travel insurance products for added value and extra protection for EaseMyTrip's customers's flight bookings caused due to medical emergencies. The free of charge policy, eliminates the risk of losing booking charges as customer will get a complete refund including the money deducted by airlines.
