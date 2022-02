Board of Adani Ports approves allotment of 7.06 cr shares pursuant to scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 21 February 2022

The board of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone at its meeting held on 21 February 2022 has approved the allotment of 7,06,21,469 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, to eligible shareholder of Brahmi Tracks Management Services, in the share exchange ratio as provided in the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated 27 January 2022. These shares are proposed to be listed and traded on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 204,17,51,761 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to 211,23,73,230 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

