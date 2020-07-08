Maruti Suzuki, APSEZ, Titan Company in action

Maruti Suzuki India said the company manufactured 50,742 vehicles in June 2020, against 1,11,917 vehicles in June 2019.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said the board of directors of the company approved the issuance of USD denominated foreign currency bonds which may be issued in one or more tranches overseas to raise upto $1.25 billion on private placement basis.

Titan Company said jewellery revenue in May and June months were at slightly below 20% and around 70% compared to the corresponding months of the previous year. The division also sold gold in the bullion market worth Rs 610 crore at market rates to optimize the inventory levels.

Birlasoft announced its partnership with Innoveo, a leading global technology company, strengthening its domain and digital capabilities to rapidly deliver world class solutions with Innoveo's enterprise-level no-code platform.

NR Agarwal Industries said that production has commenced at Unit 2 & Unit 5 (Writing & Printing) of the company with effect from July 6, 2020.

Zuari Agro Chemicals said that NPK -A plant of the company has been shut down due to the non-availability of workers owing to COVID-19.

