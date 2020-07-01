ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp in focus

-
ALSO READ
IndiGrid to acquire Jhajjar KT Transco and Techno Electric & Engineering Company
GMM Pfaudler to acquire ready-made Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing capacity at Hyderabad
Kalpataru Power successfully commissions Alipurduar Siliguri line
Carlyle to acquire up to 74 pc stake in SeQuent Scientific
Board of Piramal Enterprises approves transfer of pharma business to Piramal Pharma
-
ONGC reported consolidated net loss of Rs 6,189.44 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4,751.36 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 6.6% to Rs 108,312.93 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Bharti Airtel and Comfort Investments II, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group announced an agreement under which Comfort Investments II will invest US$235 million in Nxtra Data (Nxtra), a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel engaged in the data centre business.
Hero MotoCorp has commenced the dispatches of its new motorcycle - the Hero Xtreme 160R. The Xtreme 160R further strengthens Hero MotoCorp's presence in the premium motorcycle segment.
Godfrey Phillips India reported 19.86% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.69 crore on 3.56% rise in total income to Rs 622.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company reported 88.84% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.36 crore on 42.04% fall in total income to Rs 121.24 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders / notification of award of Rs 956 crore.
GMM Pfaudler said the company has entered into a binding term sheet with De Dietrich Process Systems India (DDPSI) for itemized sale of their manufacturing facility at Hyderabad, Telangana.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) reported 80.35% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.09 crore on 14.23% rise in total income to Rs 552.12 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Bharat Bijlee reported 47.14% rise in net profit to Rs 14.17 crore on 4.22% fall in total income to Rs 269.18 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU