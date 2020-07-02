Tata Motors, Coal India, Ashok Leyland in spotlight

Tata Motors announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q1 FY21, which stood at 25,047 vehicles, compared to 1,37,545 units during Q1 FY20.

Ashok Leyland reported a 82% decline in total sales at 2,132 units for June 2020, as against 12,085 units in the same month last year.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 198,387 units in June 2020 as against 297,102 units registered in the month of June 2019.

Coal India's coal output fell to 39.20 million tonnes in June, compared with 44.95 million tonnes in the same period the previous year. Offtake fell to 41.61 million tonnes in June 2020 from 48.98 million tonnes in June 2019.

NMDC said its iron ore production stood at 2.52 MT in June, same as it was in June 2019. Its sales were at 2.48 MT in June 2020, slightly lower from 2.66 MT in June 2019.

Eveready Industries India reported 1,289.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.07 crore on 13.64% drop in total income to Rs 298.26 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Urja Global has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ogata Motors India for manufacturing of electric vehicles in Delhi.

