Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 6 lakh sales in record time of 44 months

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has emerged as the preferred choice for over 6 Lakh customers. Baleno achieved this feat in a record time of only 44 months. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Next Generation Smart Hybrid technology with the New DUALJET, DUAL VVT engine in Baleno, making it a first in its segment. It is also country's first BSVI compliant premium hatchback.
Launched in October 2015 and exclusively manufactured in India, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership in its segment, setting new standards in design, innovation and safety.
Baleno has been amongst India's top selling cars, since it arrived in the market. Retailed through over 360 Maruti Suzuki NEXA outlets in more than 200 cities, Baleno registered a staggering 11.5% growth in 2018- 19. It holds a market share of over 27% in the A2+ segment.
