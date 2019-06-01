JUST IN
Board of Star Paper Mills appoints director

With effect from 01 June 2019

The Board of Star Paper Mills has appointed Ajit Mohan Sharan (DIN:02458844) as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for 5 (five) years with effect from 01 June 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:43 IST

