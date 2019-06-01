Board of Star Paper Mills appoints director

-
With effect from 01 June 2019The Board of Star Paper Mills has appointed Ajit Mohan Sharan (DIN:02458844) as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for 5 (five) years with effect from 01 June 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
