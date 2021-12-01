Maruti Suzuki expects Dec production to be affected due to supply constraint

The car major is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in Haryana and Gujarat plants in December 2021 owing to electronic components supply constraint.

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) in Gujarat," the car major said in a statement on Tuesday (30 November).

Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80% to 85% of normal production, it added.

Separately, Maruti Suzuki India announced a price increase of Rs 8000 in EECO car model (all non-cargo variants) effective from 30 November 2021, due to introduction of passenger airbag.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The car major's net profit dropped 65.3% to Rs 475.3 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 1,371.6 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose 9.1% YoY to Rs 1,929.78 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were up 2.02% at Rs 7229.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)