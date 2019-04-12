JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India clocks 1 lakh annual sales milestone of Celerio in FY19

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki India sold 103,734 units of Celerio in 2018-19, an increase of nearly 10% compared to previous year.

With cumulative sales of nearly 4.7 lakh units since its launch in 2014, Celerio has redefined the compact hatchback segment with its stylish design, modern features and easy drivability.

Other Maruti Suzuki cars in the club of over 1-lakh annual sales include Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Swift, WagonR and Alto.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 15:12 IST

