Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7215.4, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.97% in last one year as compared to a 43.07% rally in NIFTY and a 43.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7215.4, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15769.3. The Sensex is at 52577.06, down 1.06%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added around 4.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10428.45, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7219.2, down 1.55% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 22.97% in last one year as compared to a 43.07% rally in NIFTY and a 43.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 52.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)