RBL Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.15, down 2.19% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.29% in last one year as compared to a 43.07% rally in NIFTY and a 56.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.15, down 2.19% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15769.3. The Sensex is at 52577.06, down 1.06%.RBL Bank Ltd has eased around 0.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35751.8, down 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 209.95, down 2.3% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd jumped 20.29% in last one year as compared to a 43.07% rally in NIFTY and a 56.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)