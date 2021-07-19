Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 142.45 points or 1.79% at 7830.21 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 4.92%), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 4.27%),HDFC Bank Ltd (down 3.4%),IDFC Ltd (down 3.23%),Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 3.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (down 3.06%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.02%), Equitas Holdings Ltd (down 2.61%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 2.6%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.56%).

On the other hand, CRISIL Ltd (up 9.43%), Angel Broking Ltd (up 5.92%), and BF Investment Ltd (up 4.25%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 573.13 or 1.08% at 52566.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 161.9 points or 1.02% at 15761.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 32.81 points or 0.12% at 26429.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.21 points or 0.45% at 8082.5.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 1559 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

