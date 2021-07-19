REC Ltd up for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.35, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.87% in last one year as compared to a 42.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 49% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.35, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 15759.2. The Sensex is at 52546.32, down 1.12%. REC Ltd has risen around 3.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16884.1, down 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.85, up 0.43% on the day. REC Ltd is up 44.87% in last one year as compared to a 42.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 49% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 3.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)