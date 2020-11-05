Piramal Enterprises Ltd spurts 1.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1322.5, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.6% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1322.5, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 12095.3. The Sensex is at 41269.35, up 1.61%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 11.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12458.25, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1332, up 1.66% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is down 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.6% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)