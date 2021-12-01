Olectra to supply 100 electric buses under Govt.'s FAME II scheme

Olectra Greentech announced that Evey Trans has received letter of award from one of the state transport corporations for 100 electric buses under FAME II scheme of the Govt. of India. The order is valued at Rs 140 crore which also includes maintenance for a period of 12 years.

Evey shall procure the buses from Olectra Greentech and which shall be delivered over a period of 12 months.

Maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by Olectra during the contract period. These transactions between the Company and Evey are to be considered as related party transactions and shall be at arm's length basis.

With these, total order book of Olectra for electric buses against above and earlier orders are around 1,530 electric buses after considering the deliveries already made.

