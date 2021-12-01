Havells India features in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2021

Havells India commitment to Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and responsible growth has again been recognised by DJSI. The company ranked 7th among the top electrical equipment companies globally by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the current year 2021.

Despite the trying times of pandemic and stricter ESG rating methodology, Havells has jumped 12 basis points to 88 percentile score in the sector, thus ranking 7th in the electrical equipment section globally. Havells has been consistently ranked in the top 10 global companies for ESG performance in the electrical sector for last three years.

