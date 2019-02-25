Maruti Suzuki new True Value expands reach with 200 outlets across 132 cities in India

India has relaunched with a new brand and identity. The new brings enhanced customer experience through transparency in selling and buying of pre-owned cars. Since relaunch, the new network has expanded to 200 outlets in 132 cities across the country. The new True Value network, with large display area, has seen this rapid expansion in less than 19 months of its launch.

As a part of Maruti Suzuki's transformation, independent True Value outlets are one of its kind, brick and click model.

Every True Value outlet boasts of contemporary interiors with large display area. Further, to delight the customer there is a The new True Value mobile app. and website are designed to make the customer journey easier. Here the customers can see available True Value cars across the country and select their choice for a test drive. After arriving at the outlet, customer can compare a wide range of cars at one go.

