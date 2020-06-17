Thomas Cook (India) launches Live It Up holiday packages

Thomas Cook (India) has introduced Live It Up Holidays starting at an affordable price of Rs. 8200.00*, to a range of attractive short-haul international destinations from September, 2020 - to help Indians plan their holidays once borders are reopened.

The Live It Up holiday packages offer customers significant benefits: flexibility of date change, zero cancellation charges up to 5 days prior to departure, hotel upgrades, complimentary stay for a child and a minimal booking deposit.

Thomas Cook India's Live It Up Holidays have been carefully curated - with the inclusion of the Thomas Cook Assured program - a comprehensive program to safe travel in the COVID-19 era in partnership with Apollo Clinics - a member of the Apollo Hospitals Group, the expert in the healthcare sector, that ensures meticulous health and safety protocols at every stage of the customer journey and travel insurance with COVID-19 related hospitalisation included.

A range of attractive destinations included are: Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mauritius and Dubai among others, to serve as quick breaks at affordable prices.

