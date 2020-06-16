Maharashtra Seamless announces change in company secretary

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper announces change in company secretary
Policy to make researchers popularise science among students:
Seema Gupta assumes charge as Director of finance at PowerGrid
CBI registers case against Adani Enterprise, others for alleged irregularities in coal supply
Neena Gupta shares secret hair care tip amid lockdown
-
With effect from 16 June 2020Maharashtra Seamless announced that Dinesh Chandra Gupta has resigned as Vice President & Company Secretary as well as Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 15 June 2020. Yadvinder Goyal has been appointed as Vice President & Company Secretary as well as Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 16 June 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU