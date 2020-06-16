Maharashtra Seamless announces change in company secretary

With effect from 16 June 2020

Maharashtra Seamless announced that Dinesh Chandra Gupta has resigned as Vice President & Company Secretary as well as Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 15 June 2020. Yadvinder Goyal has been appointed as Vice President & Company Secretary as well as Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 16 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)