JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

National Aluminium Company announces change in directorate
Business Standard

Maharashtra Seamless announces change in company secretary

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

With effect from 16 June 2020

Maharashtra Seamless announced that Dinesh Chandra Gupta has resigned as Vice President & Company Secretary as well as Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 15 June 2020. Yadvinder Goyal has been appointed as Vice President & Company Secretary as well as Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 16 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 17:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU