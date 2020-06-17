Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has introduced LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app to ensure workforce well-being and enhance operational efficiency as employees return to work in a phased manner across industries. The app provides rich and intuitive operational risk analysis by recording, processing, integrating and presenting data from various sources within and outside an organization.

LTI SafeRadius enables organizations to analyze information across locations on LTI's self-serve analytics platform Mosaic Lens, which offers superior analytics, comprehensive reports, and visualization for day-to-day decisions.

The app complies with local government norms and guidelines issued by international health organizations. In India, the app is integrated with the Government's Aarogya Setu app through a survey questionnaire, thus helping capture employee's overall well-being in the context to COVID-19, within and outside office.

Some of the key features of the app include - ascertaining overall health of employees, high-risk profiling, incident reporting, seating allocation, staggering work shift schedules, transportation management, real-time alerts on accidental congregation, highlighting the hotspots, and contact tracing.

