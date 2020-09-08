Maruti Suzuki production rises 11% YoY in August

The car major said its total production increased 11.13% to 1,23,769 units in August 2020 from 1,11,370 units produced in August 2019.

Total passenger vehicle production rose 10.13% to 1,21,381 units in August 2020 from 1,10,214 units in August 2019. Production of commercial vehicle increased 106% YoY to 2,388 units in August 2020.

The company's total vehicles sales rose 17.1% to 124,624 units in August 2020 from 106,413 units in August 2019. While the total domestic sales jumped 20.2% to 116,704 units, total export sales declined by 15.3% to 7,920 units in August 2020 over August 2019.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were trading 0.25% lower at Rs 7,192 on BSE. The stock is up 79% from its 52-week low of Rs 4,002 hit on 3 April 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 266.90 crore in Q1 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 1376.3 crore in Q1 FY20. Net sales slumped 80.4% to Rs 3679 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)