Maruti Suzuki sells 1.39 lakh auto units in Dec'22

Maruti Suzuki India said that it had sold a total of 139,347 units in December 2022, which is lower by 9% as compared with 153,149 units sold in December 2021.
While the company's total domestic sales fell by 10.2% to 117,551 units, total exports contracted by 2.2% to 21,796 units in December 2022 over December 2021.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 475.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 47.91% to Rs 28,543.5 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, as against Rs 19,297.8 crore posted in the same period last year.
The scrip rose 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 8417.25 on the BSE.
