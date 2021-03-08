Natco's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Cipla receives USFDA approval for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray
Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for myeloma cancer drug
Cipla secures USFDA nod on Sumatriptan nasal spray
Alembic Pharma rises after USFDA nod for orthostatic hypotension drug
Avenue Therapeutics receives Complete Response Letter from USFDA for IV tramadol
-
Natco Pharma announced that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. (BPI), has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Everolimus Tablets (generic for Afinitor) from the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
NATCO's partner BPI plans to launch 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7.5 mg strengths of the product shortly within the next few weeks.
The launch of 10 mg strength of the product is subject to confidential terms of a settlement and license agreement entered into with the owner of the Afinitor brand. The launch date of 10 mg strength of the product will be announced at a later date.
The above strengths of Everolimus are indicated in the treatment of breast cancer and a few other types of cancers. As per industry sales data, Afinitor and its therapeutic equivalents had generated annual sales of $712 million in USA during the twelve months ending December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU