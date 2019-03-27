Mastek allots 30,242 equity shares under ESOP

has allotted 30,242 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each (Face Value) to the eligible employees who had exercised their vested under the Company''s Option Schemes (ESOPs).

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Resultantly, the paid up capital of the Company stands increased to 2,39,72,803 Equity Shares amounting in aggregate to Rs. 11,98,64,015/-

