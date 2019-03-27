JUST IN
Board of Huhtamaki PPL consider resignation of director

At meeting held on 26 March 2019

The Board of Huhtamaki PPL at its meeting held on 26 March 2019 has noted the resignation of Jukka Moisio (Non-Executive) Director, who has decided to step down as director with effect from 26 March, 2019, consequent to his decision to step down as CEO of Huhtamaki Group.

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 10:29 IST

