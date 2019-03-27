Board of Huhtamaki PPL consider resignation of director

-
At meeting held on 26 March 2019The Board of Huhtamaki PPL at its meeting held on 26 March 2019 has noted the resignation of Jukka Moisio (Non-Executive) Director, who has decided to step down as director with effect from 26 March, 2019, consequent to his decision to step down as CEO of Huhtamaki Group.
