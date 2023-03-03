Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as President of Americas

-
ALSO READ
Board of Mastek approves availing SBLC facility to secure credit for Mastek Inc.
Board of Mastek to consider issue of shares as purchase consideration for CCPS of Mastek Enterprise Solutions
Mastek appoints Suresh Vaswani as Independent Director
Mastek slides after Q3 PAT drops 19% QoQ to Rs 64 cr
Mastek consolidated net profit declines 12.85% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Prior to joining Mastek, Vijay was an executive at Persistent Systems working as Senior Vice President of their Digital Transformation Consulting and Large Deals Business.
Vijay will be driving the entire Americas business P&L leveraging Mastek's differentiated portfolio of offerings in Cloud, Enterprise IT and Digital Engineering and Experience. As part of the previously announced role of Prameela Kalive as COO, Oracle global delivery is completely integrated in last 12 months and now operate as part of One Mastek aligned to each of the regional P&L units: Americas, UK & Europe, and AMEA.
In his new role, Vijay will succeed Umang Nahata. Umang will not be able to transition to the US due to personal and family priorities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU