Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as President of Americas

Mastek has appointed Vijay Iyer as President of Americas, effective February 24, 2023. He is based and will operate out of the US.

Prior to joining Mastek, Vijay was an executive at Persistent Systems working as Senior Vice President of their Digital Transformation Consulting and Large Deals Business.

Vijay will be driving the entire Americas business P&L leveraging Mastek's differentiated portfolio of offerings in Cloud, Enterprise IT and Digital Engineering and Experience. As part of the previously announced role of Prameela Kalive as COO, Oracle global delivery is completely integrated in last 12 months and now operate as part of One Mastek aligned to each of the regional P&L units: Americas, UK & Europe, and AMEA.

In his new role, Vijay will succeed Umang Nahata. Umang will not be able to transition to the US due to personal and family priorities.

