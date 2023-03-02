GQG Partners invests Rs 15,446 cr in Adani group

-
ALSO READ
GQG Partners invests Rs 15,446 cr in portfolio of Adani companies
Adani Group shares tumble after Hindenburg report
Adani Group stocks mixed after clarification
S H Kelkar & Company invests in its subsidiary - Keva Europe BV
Kansai Nerolac Paints invests further Rs 13.90 cr in Bangladesh subsidiary
-
Invests Rs 5282 crore in Adani PortsGQG Partners, a leading US based Global Equity investment boutique, announced today the completion of a Rs 15,446 crore (USD 1.87 billion) investment in a series of secondary block trade transactions in the Adani Portfolio companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone , Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises.
The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure. Jefferies India acted as a Sole Broker for the transaction.
The key transaction details are as follows:
- Investment of Rs 5460 crore in Adani Enterprises for 3,87,01,168 equity shares at a final price of Rs 1410.86.
- Investment of Rs 5282 crore in Adani Ports for 8,86,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 596.20.
- Investment of Rs 1898 crore in Adani Transmission for 2,84,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 668.40.
- Investment of Rs 2806 crore in Adani Green Energy for 5,56,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 504.60.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU