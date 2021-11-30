Mastek jumps after UK arm bags healthcare contract

Mastek (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been awarded a healthcare contract, which positions it at the heart of a critical program focused on the wellbeing of UK citizens.

The contract with NHS Digital is valued at 45 million over the four-year period from October 2021 to October 2025.

NHS Digital teams design, develop and operate the national IT and data services that support clinicians at work, help patients get the best care, and use data to improve health and care.

On a consolidated basis, Mastek's net profit rose 1.65% to Rs 81.53 crore on 3.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 533.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

Mastek is an enterprise digital & cloud transformation specialist that engineers excellence for customers across 40 countries, including the UK, Europe, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India.

