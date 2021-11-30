Mastek jumps after UK arm bags healthcare contract

Mastek (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been awarded a healthcare contract, which positions it at the heart of a critical program focused on the wellbeing of UK citizens.
The contract with NHS Digital is valued at 45 million over the four-year period from October 2021 to October 2025.
NHS Digital teams design, develop and operate the national IT and data services that support clinicians at work, help patients get the best care, and use data to improve health and care.
On a consolidated basis, Mastek's net profit rose 1.65% to Rs 81.53 crore on 3.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 533.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.
Mastek is an enterprise digital & cloud transformation specialist that engineers excellence for customers across 40 countries, including the UK, Europe, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU