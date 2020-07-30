Mastek Ltd Spikes 9.37%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.28%

Mastek Ltd has added 36.08% over last one month compared to 22.88% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.8% rise in the SENSEX

Mastek Ltd rose 9.37% today to trade at Rs 544.4. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.28% to quote at 18293.51. The index is up 22.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Majesco Ltd increased 5% and Subex Ltd added 4.68% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 16.27 % over last one year compared to the 2.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mastek Ltd has added 36.08% over last one month compared to 22.88% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16415 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23272 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 560 on 30 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.05 on 27 Mar 2020.

