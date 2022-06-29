Mastek partners with Netskope to accelerate its cloud security

Mastek selected Netskope, a company specialised in security service edge (SSE) and zero trust, as the company's simplified, unified and secure connectivity platform for cloud applications and infrastructure.

Netskope will help Mastek deliver its work from anywhere initiative, facilitating secure access to the internet and SaaS applications as well as providing Identity-as-a-Service (IaaS) capabilities.It will allow Mastek's employees to work on a zero-trust basis from any device and any location, improving the employee experience without compromising data security.

In addition, Netskope will provide a unified view of all data flows, enhancing Mastek's security posture and enabling better analytics to facilitate ongoing improvements to data management processes.

Netskope and Mastek will also explore a global go-to-market strategy in specific industries to offer prospective and existing customers combined digital engineering and cloud transformation and security solutions.

Hiral Chandrana, global CEO of Mastek group commented, As we continue our digital transformation and expand our 'hire from anywhere and deliver everywhere' initiative, cloud & data security is of the utmost importance. We see great synergies with Netskope, who share our core values and understand our enterprise security requirements. We also look forward to working with Netskope as we accelerate growth at scale and provide holistic solutions to our clients.

Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope said, We're thrilled to be working with Mastek, a leader in digital engineering & cloud transformation to secure its perimeter as it transitions to a cloud-first strategy. Our device agnostic solutions will enable a safer, better experience for all Mastek employees, regardless of their working environment, whilst safeguarding the company's data as it travels through the cloud.

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data.

Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the Government/ public sector, health and life science, retail and financial service sectors. The company's service offering includes, application development, Oracle suite & cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 5.7% to Rs 88.2 crore on a 5.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 581.5 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Mastek were down 1.02% to Rs 2101.80 on the BSE.

