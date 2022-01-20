Mastek Ltd Slides 10.71%

Mastek Ltd has lost 0.07% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.39% rise in the SENSEX

Mastek Ltd lost 10.71% today to trade at Rs 2873.9. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.95% to quote at 36786.93. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd decreased 5% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd lost 4.9% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 38.47 % over last one year compared to the 20.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mastek Ltd has lost 0.07% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14519 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10991 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3666 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1065.9 on 10 Feb 2021.

