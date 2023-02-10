Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 0.57 croreNet profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.570.55 4 OPM %61.40-96.36 -PBDT0.010.11 -91 PBT0.010.10 -90 NP0.010.09 -89
