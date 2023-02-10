Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.570.5561.40-96.360.010.110.010.100.010.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)