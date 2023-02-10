Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 144.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Italian flour companies at Annapoorna - Anufood 2022 to promote premium soft wheat flours
Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 117.39% to Rs 159.28 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 117.39% to Rs 159.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales159.2873.27 117 OPM %6.522.46 -PBDT8.290.97 755 PBT5.700.03 18900 NP3.65-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU