Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.39% to Rs 159.28 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 117.39% to Rs 159.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.159.2873.276.522.468.290.975.700.033.65-0.02

