Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 0.87% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.110.38108.5011.3018.1120.9922.3413.6215.4511.6011.50

