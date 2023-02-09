JUST IN
Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 110.38 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 0.87% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.38108.50 2 OPM %11.3018.11 -PBDT20.9922.34 -6 PBT13.6215.45 -12 NP11.6011.50 1

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:55 IST

