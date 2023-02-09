Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 790.60 croreNet profit of Devyani International rose 13.55% to Rs 71.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 790.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 624.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales790.60624.43 27 OPM %22.0023.67 -PBDT144.18122.08 18 PBT73.5566.32 11 NP71.6763.12 14
