Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 790.60 crore

Net profit of Devyani International rose 13.55% to Rs 71.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 790.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 624.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.790.60624.4322.0023.67144.18122.0873.5566.3271.6763.12

