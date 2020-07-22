Matrimony.com soars 49% in four days

Matrimony.com hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 557.40, extending its winning streak to fourth consecutive session.

Shares of Matrimony.com surged 49% in just four trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 374.55 on 16 July 2020.

On the BSE, 32,000 shares were traded in the counter in today's trade compared with average daily volumes of 3471 shares in the past two weeks. On NSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter compared with average daily volumes of 9487 shares in the past one month.

The stock is up 122% from its 52-week low of Rs 251 hit on 23 March 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 639 on 23 July 2019.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 86.973. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is trading above its 20 and 50 days simple moving average placed at 396.02 and 365.64 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Matrimony.com is India's leading consumer Internet company. It is a signature consumer internet conglomerate, managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony. The company delivers matchmaking and marriage related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora.

