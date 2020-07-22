Volumes jump at Orient Refractories Ltd counter

Orient Refractories Ltd saw volume of 5.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26900 shares

La Opala RG Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2020.

Orient Refractories Ltd saw volume of 5.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26900 shares. The stock increased 2.95% to Rs.176.00. Volumes stood at 35254 shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd witnessed volume of 11.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65919 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.195.95. Volumes stood at 68512 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25218 shares. The stock increased 1.55% to Rs.643.55. Volumes stood at 17514 shares in the last session.

Time Technoplast Ltd witnessed volume of 28.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.61% to Rs.41.00. Volumes stood at 12.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Heritage Foods Ltd saw volume of 3.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43809 shares. The stock increased 5.24% to Rs.302.30. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

